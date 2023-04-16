A true gem of Freehold Township is Michael J. Tighe Park (a.k.a. Liberty Oak Park for those of us who haven’t moved past the early 2000s when the name was changed).

At any given time it’s worth a visit for all the playgrounds, fields, and - on a hot summer day- the splash pads, but one day in particular is always a special day to enjoy the park: Freehold Township Day.

I became giddy when I saw the announcement for this year’s event, it felt like a true sign that summer is on its way.

Freehold Township Day 2023 will take place on Saturday, Jul. 8 from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., with a rain date of Sunday, Jul. 16.

If you’re in the Monmouth County area and you’ve never been to this event, it’s worth checking out.

Some of the attractions to look forward to:

Free kids rides

A stunning fireworks show starting at 9 p.m.

A free teen center with a DJ

Live performances from two local cover bands, Screaming Broccoli and Phil Engel Band

Food trucks

Local vendors

The annual “Don’t Forget the Vets” car show will take place 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Presented by The Old Glory Cruisers Car Club, all donations help a veteran. Plus, the first 100 cars will receive a free dash plaque.

Michael J. Tight Park is located at 65 Georgia Road in Freehold, NJ. Shout out to the Veterans Community Alliance for their partnership in the event.

For any updates or if you’re interested in being a non-food vendor, check out their website.

Questions about the car show can email oldglorycruisers@gmail.com.

