Frankly speaking, this ‘Sinatra’ coming to the Basie is awesome (Opinion)

You can bet Frank Sinatra's voice will be heard on Valentine's Day. The Hoboken legend, despite being long gone, will be the inspiration for much romance throughout the Garden State. It's a shame we can't see "Old Blue Eyes" live anymore but we can see the closest thing to the man himself when Michael Martocci comes to the Count Basie Center for the Arts for three shows, Saturday, April 10 at 5 P.M. and 8 P.M. and Sunday, April 11 at 5 P.M..

Martocci, who knew Sinatra and learned at his feet, came on my show Wednesday night, Feb. 10 and told me what that was like.

"He had some pretty small feet," Martocci jokingly said when he came on the show. "...Watching him from behind the scenes, and [observing] the phrasing and the way he treated people and his mannerisms with the orchestra, and I'm musically inclined, went into my head. And I have a little bit of a personality, but he just, when I was working with him, he would always be like, 'we need to keep this music alive.' And the band and the arrangements are much more of the show than I am."

What makes this show special is Michael will debut eight of the original arrangements by Quincy Jones from the legendary album, "Sinatra at the Sands," with the Count Basie & his Orchestra. These are one of a kind, never heard in public arrangements!

"Sinatra at the Sands" is a live album by Frank Sinatra, accompanied by Count Basie and his orchestra, conducted and arranged by Quincy Jones. It was a live recorded album, done in the Copa Room of the former Sands Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas in 1966.

It was Sinatra’s first live album to be commercially released, and contains many definitive readings of the songs that are most readily associated with Sinatra.

Performing with Martocci will be Dean Schneider and his 17 piece "Old Blue Eyes" orchestra.

Also performing will be comedian Jeff Norris on the Saturday shows and myself on Sunday. All shows will be hosted by our own Bill Spadea.

