Franklin, NJ police seek more info after report of armed home invasion

FRANKLIN (Somerset) — Authorities are looking for more information into an early morning armed home invasion reported by a township resident.

Police responded to a 911 call at a home on Cedar Grove Lane just after 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office.

The homeowner told officers that three men armed with handguns, wearing ski masks and gloves, forced their way into the residence through the garage.

After the trio demanded money, the homeowner turned over cash. Police did not say how much money was reported stolen.

The men then fled. The homeowner sustained minor injuries and was medically treated on the scene.

Detectives have not identified any suspects.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

