Former NJ school board member will have to register as a sex offender

MANALAPAN — A former school board member admitted Tuesday that he improperly touched a 19-year-old man over the Labor Day weekend last year, but he's expected to avoid a prison term.

Joseph Tringali, 47, of Manalapan, pleaded guilty to criminal sexual contact. He's expected to receive a probation term when he's sentenced April 24 and will have to register as a sex offender.

Tringali initially was charged with aggravated sexual assault. Monmouth County prosecutors have said he improperly touched touched the victim, who was sleeping on a couch at Tringali's house on Sept. 1.

After his arrest, Tringali resigned from the Manalapan-Englishtown Regional Board of Education. He also stepped down as vice president and chaplain for the Manalapan Township-Englishtown Volunteer First Aid Squad.

