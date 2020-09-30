Do you trust mail-in voting in New Jersey? Neither do I. President Trump doesn't trust it and he said so in last night's debate where he brought up "what happened in New Jersey." Which was where a judge ruled that an election over a disputed city council seat in Patterson was to be done over in November after the apparent winner and a sitting councilman were charged with voter fraud.

The President is taking this so seriously that his campaign has filed a lawsuit to stop mail in voting in New Jersey. Governor Murphy, who continues to hold New Jersey hostage with state of emergencies is insulted that the president would ever dream something like voter fraud could ever happen in New Jersey claiming Trump is trying to delegitimize the November election. So what's a voter in New Jersey to do?

There's so much confusion over what to do and what not to do as far as voting by mail in New Jersey. "If I vote by mail, will it actually get there and be counted?" You hope so, then you read where a top democratic operative talks about how he was a master at fixing mail-in ballots. Your hopes fade.

Why not have online voting? It's 2020. Why are we relying on snail mail to elect our president? Couldn't we establish a secure website online that would enable you to cast your vote from your computer and guarantee that it would be counted?

We already put our bank accounts and finances online. We put so much of our lives online. Why can't we put our vote online?

As a country, we also have the best technology and people who could guarantee that your vote would be secure and it will count.

Given the choice, would you rather vote by mail or vote online?

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

