Are you registered to vote in NJ? Find out here

Joe Biden‘s poll numbers are in the toilet. Midterm elections are months away. I think after Ed Durr proved that political wonks in the end know nothing by upsetting powerhouse Steve Sweeney in the Senate race, people realize more than ever that anything can happen.

Could the balance of power shift away from Democrats in the New Jersey Assembly, or Senate, or both?

And we have other interesting races such as a guy running for Congress who killed a man through drunk driving, later in life refused to obey orders to shut his gym down during the COVID-19 outbreak and now stands charged with yet another DWI. Ian Smith is running in the 3rd District. He wants to take down Democratic Rep. Andy Kim in November. He has to get through businessman Bob Healey, who has called him “unfit and unelectable.”

All candidates have to get through the June 7 New Jersey primary to be the major party choice on the November ballot. So you have the power to shape November‘s election outlook by voting in this primary.

Election 2020 South Carolina Primary AP loading...

As I write this, it’s the final day to register to vote for the primary, May 17. (The registration deadline for the general election is October 18.) To vote in a primary in New Jersey you have to be registered to a political party. You can choose to do that at the polls day of if you are registered and unaffiliated. And if you already voted in primaries in the past and are registered as a Democrat or a Republican, it’s too late this year to change your party affiliation. You have 55 days before a primary to do that.

People who don’t vote every single year, or people who moved in the last few years, sometimes have a hard time remembering if their voter registration is up to date. So you may be asking yourself with the June 7 primary looming am I registered to vote?

It’s very easy to find out.

Follow this link then just enter your name and birthdate and it will let you know. It even gives you your voter ID number should you ever need it and tells you the town in which you are registered to vote. Pay attention to that because if you moved recently you might still be registered to vote in your old town if you never updated it.

This brings us to another point. You might be wondering where your polling place is for the June 7 primary or the general election in November. Here’s a link that will give you that information.

