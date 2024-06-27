Binghamton University Named a Top Public Ivy School by Forbes

In a recent article by Forbes, titled "The New Ivies: As Employers Sour On The Super-Elite, These 20 Colleges Shine," Binghamton University has emerged as a standout institution.

Binghamton University is gaining wider recognition for its commitment to academic excellence and producing highly regarded graduates, setting itself apart from the crowd.

The Changing Landscape of Elite Education

For decades, the Ivy League has been seen as the gold standard of higher education. However, recent controversies surrounding admissions policies, grade inflation, and responses to social issues have led employers and students to seek alternatives. This shifting landscape has paved the way for the rise of the New Ivies, a group of 20 colleges excelling in producing exceptional graduates.

Binghamton University's Impressive Credentials

Binghamton University has consistently proven its worth as a top-tier institution, attracting both high-achieving students and the attention of employers. The university's rigorous admissions process ensures admittance of the best and brightest minds. According to Forbes' analysis, Binghamton University stands out for its high standardized test scores, with an average SAT score of 1482 and an ACT score of 33 among its students.

A Well-Rounded Education

One of the criticisms brought against some Ivy League institutions is their focus on producing specialists rather than well-rounded individuals. Binghamton University prides itself on providing a comprehensive education that fosters critical thinking, creativity, and a wide range of skills. This well-rounded approach equips graduates with the tools they need to thrive in a rapidly evolving job market.

Notable Programs and Achievements

Binghamton University is home to a variety of exceptional programs that have garnered national recognition. The School of Management consistently ranks among the best in the nation, offering students a strong foundation in business education. The Thomas J. Watson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences is renowned for its cutting-edge research and innovative curriculum. The university's commitment to academic excellence is also evident in its strong programs in humanities, social sciences, and natural sciences.

Building Connections and Opportunities

Under the leadership of dedicated faculty and staff, Binghamton University has fostered strong relationships with industry leaders, providing students with valuable internships, networking opportunities, and career development resources.

Binghamton University has emerged as a rising star among the New Ivies through its commitment to academic excellence, well-rounded education, notable programs, and strong industry connections. And we love that our university is helping to put Binghamton back on the map.

