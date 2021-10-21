Fluffy’s Football Forecast – Panthers vs. Giants

While some dogs do stupid pet tricks, my dog Fluffy forecasts football games by eating from a bowl in front of the team helmet.

This week, Fluffy will be picking the game between the Carolina Panthers who travel to MetLife Stadium to take on the New York Giants.

It will be a homecoming for two Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold and wide receiver Robby Anderson who used to play for the New York Jets. It's also a must-win for the Giants who are now 1-5 after spending over $200 million on free agents who are either hurt or haven't lived up to their contracts.

Giants fans are blaming both owner John Mara as well as general manager Dave Gettleman along with head coach Joe Judge. The team has also been plagued by injuries.

If there was ever a game the Giants could and should win despite their injuries it's this one. The Panthers started off 3-0 and lost their last three games to put them at .500 and third place in the NFC South. Head Coach Matt Rhule who was on his way to see the Giants before Panthers and Jersey guy David Tepper camped on his driveway with an off her couldn't refuse, says his team will focus more on running.

The Giants on the other hand are 1-5 good for last place in the NFC East. After upsetting the Saints in New Orleans, they were blown out by the Cowboys in Dallas 44-20 then the Rams at home 38-11.

Fluffy's Football Forecast is brought to you by Pet Center in the Shoppes at Old Bridge. As they say on their website:

"Our Mission At PetCenter Old Bridge, NJ Is To Match The Right Pet With The Right Customer And Meet The Needs Of Both. For Our Customers Who Already Have Pets, We Are Dedicated To Enhancing Their Knowledge And Enjoyment Of The Human-Animal Bond. Take home a puppy today!"

Remember bet with your head and not over it. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Keep in mind that if you're making bets based on what bowl my dog eats from, you may have a gambling problem. That is unless he's right, which does occasionally happen!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

Early voting locations in each NJ county Each county in the state will have between three and 10 early voting locations, open daily for the 2021 general election from Oct. 23 through Oct. 31. The sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. except for Sundays, when they will close at 6 p.m.