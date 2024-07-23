Flights through NJ canceled, delayed after last week’s computer outage

✈ Delta still has delays from Friday's worldwide IT outage

✈ Crew-tracking tools impacted

✈ DOT investigating Delta

Make sure to pack the patience if relying on Delta Air Lines to get away.

Delta is just starting to pick up the pieces from Friday’s CrowdStrike worldwide tech outage, but the situation isn’t fully resolved as of Tuesday.

Delta canceled roughly 1,000 flights on Monday, according to CNN. As of early afternoon on Tuesday, FlightAware tracker reported over 400 cancellations. For comparison, PSA Airlines was next on the list with 59 cancellations.

Part of the problem: CEO Ed Bastian said “crew tracking-related tools” were impacted by the outage, according to CNN.

“We’ve got everyone around the company working around the clock to get this operation where it needs to be,” Bastian said in a Delta release.

The DOT has started an investigation into Delta over the continued cancellations and after reports surfaced that it’s not honoring its commitment of quality customer service, according to USA Today.

Airline says resources are available

If a traveler had a trip scheduled from July 19-23, Delta if offering a travel waiver. Specifics on the waiver can be found here.

Refunds are possible for travelers through this ongoing issue. More information can be found here.

Travelers can be reimbursed for hotel, meal or ground accommodations.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom