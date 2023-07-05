Five shot, two dead in Paterson, NJ shooting

🔴 Two men were taken to a hospital, three other victims transported themselves

🔴 The victims' ages range from 17 to 26 years old

🔴 The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office is investigating

PATERSON — Five people were shot with two dead in an early morning shooting to cap a violent holiday period in New Jersey

Paterson police found two males from Paterson, ages 17 and 26, with severe injuries from multiple gunshot wounds around 2:40 a.m. Wednesday on Jersey Avenue at Oliver Street, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes. They were taken to St. Joseph's University Medical Center where they were pronounced dead.

Two other Paterson men, ages 19 and 24, brought themselves to St. Joseph's with gunshot wounds while another 19-year-old man from Paterson was treated at Hackensack University Medical Center.

Valdes did not disclose the identities of anyone involved in the shooting or a possible motive and said the investigation is active and ongoing.

The prosecutor asked anyone with information about the shooting to call the office's tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO (7276).

Holiday violence in New Jersey

One person was killed and two injured in a drive-by shooting Monday night at the Asbury Park Gardens apartment building on Atlantic Avenue in Asbury Park, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago.

Police were called to the building around 10:30 p.m. and found the injured men who were taken to a hospital. One of the men was pronounced dead while the other two suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to Santiago.

An 18-year-old Egg Harbor Township man was hospitalized Monday evening after being stabbed while standing with a friend on Adriatic Avenue near the Stanley S. Holmes Village housing units in Atlantic City around 6:15 p.m.

Atlantic City police said Tyler Smith, 38, of Atlantic City walked up to the victim and questioned why white people were allowed in the neighborhood before stabbing the victim.

