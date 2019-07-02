EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A fishing boat's captain and first mate rescued swimmers who'd gotten stuck under a bridge, after seeing them frantically waving from the rocks at a nearby fishing pier, police say.

Capt. Lee Scanny, 63, of Linwood, First Mate Jake Delarso, 27, of Somers Point and passengers of the ‘Duke O’Fluke’ saw two people on the rocks at Klingert Fishing Pier under the Ocean City Bridge, Egg Harbor Operations Lt. Michael Finnerty said.

He said Andrew Vanhoy, 35, of Runnemede and Joshua Vanhoy, 38, of Burlington had entered the water from Malibu Beach and were pulled by rip currents all the way to the area of the bridge.

The captain navigated the boat to the swimmers and deployed life rings and life jackets, Finnerty said. The captain, Delarso and passengers then assisted the victims to shallow water, he said.

Officers responded to assist the open water rescue near the area of Longport Boulevard and Malibu Beach Wildlife Area at approximately 4:38 p.m, Finnerty said. Officers from Longport Police Department, Longport Beach Patrol, Egg Harbor Township EMS, Egg Harbor Township Fire and New Jersey State Police were all either en route or arriving at the incident as both victims were being rescued in the passing boat.

Both of the swimmers refused EMS treatment after an initial evaluation, Finnerty said.

