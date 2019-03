SHREWSBURY — A dog was saved on Monday from a sinkhole by borough firefighters.

The Shrewsbury Hose Company responded to the call of a sinkhole formed in a landscape bed on Corn Lane.

As the first-responders shared on their Facebook page, "The dog is fine, the hole is covered, and all is as well as it's going to be!"

Firefighters save NJ dog from sinkhole (courtesy Shrewsbury Hose Company #1)

