Fire rages at recycling center in Woodbridge near Parkway

WOODBRIDGE — Thick smoke has been billowing from a three-alarm fire at a recycling center in the Keasbey section of the township Monday afternoon.

The fire at the Bayshore Recycling Center was first called in around 12:30 p.m., according to township spokesman John Hagerty, who also said no injuries were reported.

The flames appeared to have started in the cardboard recycling area of the processing facility, Hagerty said.

Fire at Bayshore Recycling Center in Woodbridge (courtesy of Dawn Wald)

The Keasbey Fire Department was first on the scene, followed by the Woodbridge Fire Department, Perth Amboy, South Amboy, Sayreville and Middlesex County.

Drone video posted to Youtube by Tim Castleton shows the extent to which the flames have taken over the processing facility, as seen below:

