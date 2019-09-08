Feds stopping in NJ to hear small-business pitches for big grants

The Small Business Administration's Research Road Tour will stop in New Jersey on Sept. 18 at Rutgers' Cook Student Center in New Brunswick.

SBA Regional Administrator Steve Bulger said federal agencies, such as Homeland Security and Health and Human services, will be there to listen to pitches from companies that believe they have a good idea and are seeking money and support.

The agency's programs provide $3 billion in funding to businesses every year.

Bulger says the program is geared toward small companies with good ideas, but "it's not designed so much for the brand-new startup."

"It's usually more conducive for companies that have an idea ... and they are looking to attract money and resources to help them develop the programs and they believe that the federal government all the different agencies may have an interest in their product," he said.

To register for the event, visit the New Jersey Small Business Development Center's website.

