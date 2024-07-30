Teen charged with murder of NJ dad protecting kids in carjacking

🚨Yony Emmanuel Cruz-Rodriguez protected his children from a gunman

🚨Mayor Reed Guisciora called the father a hero

🚨The gunman was a 17-year-old male from Lawrence Township

TRENTON — A 17-year-old was charged with murder in the death of a father trying to protect his children during an attempted carjacking.

Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri said a Dodge Durango overturned in the Wilbur section on July 12.

Trenton police found Yony Emmanuel Cruz-Rodriguez, 27, in the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds and two unharmed children strapped into car seats.

Witnesses told police that Cruz-Rodriguez was standing at the open back of the vehicle when the gunman got inside and tried to drive off. The dad was shot as he made his way to the front of the Durango, according to Onofri. The Durango crashed into two parked vehicles before the suspect fled. Cruz-Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Onofri said the Lawrence Township teen was arrested on Monday in Trenton. He is being held at the Middlesex County Juvenile Detention Center pending a court hearing on one count of first-degree felony murder, one count of first-degree carjacking, two counts of second-degree aggravated assault, two counts of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, and weapons offenses.

Help for a hero

A GoFundMe fundraiser was created by Cruz Rodríguez's brother to return his body to his homeland of Honduras. The three were on their way home from shooting the night of the shooting, according to the fund.

Mayor Reed Gusciora called Cruz-Rodriguez a hero for protecting his children during a carjacking.

"A young father lost his life in a senseless act of violence leaving his minor children witnesses to this horrific event," Gusciora said in a statement. "The victim heroically intervened to protect his children leading to a struggle that ended in tragedy."

