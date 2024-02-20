Moving in! The 21 fastest growing towns in New Jersey

🔵 What are the fastest-growing municipalities in New Jersey?

🔵 We looked at U.S. Census estimates since 2012

How fast is your town growing?

From 2012 to 2022, New Jersey’s statewide population increased by 4% to 9.25 million.

During that time, populations in 63 municipalities grew by more than 10%.

And 22 of those grew by more than 20%, according to American Community Survey 5-year estimates for the years 2012 and 2022 analyzed by New Jersey 101.5.

Lakewood in Ocean County was the fastest-growing municipality in New Jersey, according to the data. In 2012, the population was 91,423. In 2022, it ballooned to 133,875, a 46% increase for a location that has become attractive to Orthodox Jewish families.

According to Mayor Raymond Coles who spoke to the Asbury Park Press in 2023, there are about 60,000 students in private schools here, whereas the Lakewood public school enrollment was about 5,000 students as of October 2022. In just the past few years, the number of private school students from out of town has risen, Coles said.

Rocky Hill Borough in Somerset County was the second fastest-growing municipality in the state. While the population number does not compare to Lakewood, jumping from 546 people to 794 between 2012 and 2022, was a 45% increase, earning the second top spot.

Millstone Borough (Somerset County), Harrison (Hudson County), and Fieldsboro (Burlington County) round out the top five fastest-growing towns in New Jersey.

