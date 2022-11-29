Fantastic event in Toms River, NJ this Sunday to support police and schools

Calling all runners, walkers, joggers, and Christmas enthusiasts!

The annual Jingle Bell Run is back in downtown Toms River this weekend and it's going to be an absolute blast!

This year's run will have a 5K, as well as a 1-mile fun run and a kiddie dash, according to Patch.

Each year the Jingle Bell Run raises funds to support scholarships for local high schools, the Toms River Police Foundation as well as a spotlight cause.

This year's spotlight cause is the National PKU Alliance.

The National PKU Alliance's main goal is to bring awareness to PKU which stands for phenylketonuria and is a disease that affects the brain.

What Time Is The Jingle Bell Run In Toms River, NJ?

The festivities as well as check-in/registration will begin at Noon.

The first event of the day will be the Kiddie Dash which takes place at 2:45 PM and will be followed by the one-mile fun run at 3:00 PM.

The big one, the 5K will kick off promptly at 3:30 PM.

What Does The Toms River, NJ Jingle Bell Run Route Look Like?

The one-mile fun run will kick off at the intersection of Robbin Street and Washington and head East on Washington toward Hadley Avenue.

From there runners will be directed back towards Hooper and the run finishes at Washington and Allen, according to the Jingle Bell Run website.

The 5K is a little more intensive.

It'll start on Washington as well as end on Washington but will run you through downtown Toms River.

The 5K includes a water station at Madison Avenue.

What Day Is The Toms River, NJ Jingle Bells Run?

The fun is this Sunday, December 4th and you can register ahead of time at the Jingle Bells Run Website.

Registration for the kiddie dash is free, the one-mile fun run is twenty dollars, and the 5K costs twenty-eight dollars to register for.

There's also an award granted to the top three male and female runners for both the one-mile fun run and the 5K.

After the race, be sure to swing by Capones for a post-race pasta party!

