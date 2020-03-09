Family of murdered NJ woman Stephanie Parze to be on ‘Dr. Oz’

FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP — The family of Stephanie Parze will appear on the Dr. Oz program to talk about a foundation created in her memory.

The 25-year-old died at the hands of her on-again, off-again boyfriend John Ozbilgen, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni. He was never charged in the Parze case, but the 29-year-old stockbroker was eyed as a person of interest in the disappearance of the young Freehold Borough woman, and killed himself before the investigation concluded.

Parze who was last seen by loved ones on Oct. 30.

Her father, Edward Parze, has turned his attention to the formation of the Stephanie Nicole Parze Foundation, which aims to bring awareness to domestic violence and missing persons. One of the unofficial kick off events will be the appearance on Dr. Oz.

Edward Parze, his wife Sharlene, their three daughters and about 15 friends have already taped the show, which is scheduled to air in April. An exact airdate has not been announced.

The foundation will be the subject of the show's first half hour, according to Parze.

Edward Parze (C) at a press conference announcing the discovery of his daughter Stephanie's body (Dino Flammia, Townsquare Media NJ)

The show's producers had contacted Edward Parze prior to Stephanie Parze's body being found off Route 9 in Old Bridge by two teens walking to work. Edward Parze said he has been busy dealing with the foundation's administrative formalities, such as creating bylaws.

"We've already filed for the tax exempt 5013C. We already have our logos and trademarks filed. We have our officers and board members set up. We're getting ready to start breaking down committees and getting committees formed. We're going to advocate training the officers have to go through," Edward Parze said.

Once the training is complete, members will be broken up into teams for districts around the state so they're ready to respond to issues brought to their attention," Edward Parze said.

"We're getting a lot of calls about missing persons so I would imagine that we'll kick off with that," Edward Parze said.

Parze said he is getting word out about the foundation and be speaking at the annual Missing in New Jersey event, hosted by State Police at Brookdale Community College on May 2.

There are two fundraising events coming up that will benefit the foundation: the boys Shore Conference Basketball All Star Game at Freehold Township High School on Thursday, March 26 at 7 p.m., and the "Stop the Madness Concert" on Sunday, May 17 featuring several live bands at iPlay America in Freehold.

