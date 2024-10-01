A cool NJ Transit promotion will make you want to ‘fall aboard’

🍁 NJ Transit has a cool fall savings for everyone

🍁 It's a BOGO promotion that will last through Nov. 3

🍁 Bring a friend for free to take part in fall activities via NJ Transit

NEWARK — Autumn is a wonderful time of year in New Jersey to get outside, go pumpkin or apple picking, visit a winery, pick sunflowers, or take a hayride with family and friends.

NJ Transit wants everyone to experience fall in New Jersey by bringing a friend for free with its “Fall Into Savings” deal.

What is “Fall Into Savings?”

Starting Oct. 1, NJ Transit is offering a very cool BOGO (Buy One Get One Free) promotion that runs through Nov. 3.

As an extra incentive, customers can also earn 50 bonus NJT Rewards points when they purchase a ticket using the promotional code.

What is the promotional code?

Use promo code “FALLFRIENDS24” in NJ Transit’s mobile app to purchase a “Buy One, Get One Free” round-trip ticket between the same origin and destination.

The promo code allows customers to buy up to two round-trip tickets with this cozy discount. That’s four one-way tickets. The tickets must all be activated on the same day. Only one code can be used per account.

All tickets purchased will expire at 2 a.m. on Nov. 4., the end of the promotional period.

Tickets purchased with the promo code must have a Newark destination: Newark Penn, Newark Broad, and any light rail station, or bus stop in Newark. Tickets are not valid to and from Newark Liberty International Airport, SEPTA, or Metro-North stations.

So, grab a friend and enjoy all that New Jersey has to offer this fall with a little help from NJ Transit.

