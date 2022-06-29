FAIRVIEW — A borough man is charged with sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and assault for multiple alleged offenses against a child under the age of 16.

Those charges were filed Monday against Carlos Perez-Perez, who the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office in a release on Wednesday identified as a construction worker.

Perez-Perez turned 27 on Tuesday, according to law enforcement records.

The prosecutor's office said it was first contacted on Monday by Fairview police about the incidents, all of which are alleged to have happened within the borough.

No timeframe was given for the series of encounters.

The sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child charges are second-degree counts, according to the prosecutor's office, while the additional charge of simple assault is classified as a disorderly persons offense.

Perez-Perez was taken to the Bergen County Jail pending an initial court appearance.

Patrick Lavery is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com

