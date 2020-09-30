Explosion destroys popular NJ food truck

Just about every Monday morning this past summer, "Joe from Spotwood" would call during our "Where are you now?" hour to promote his zeppole truck. He would station his famous "Zeppole Guys" food truck/trailer in from of the American Legion Post 253 in Spotswood. Joe, Barbara, and their son would serve customers in front of the post through the lunch hour on certain days and give part of the proceeds to the veteran's organization that Joe loves so much.

Last week, as he promised, Joe and his son stopped by the radio station and dropped of his delicious creations to the sheer delight of the staff. Those things went in a hurry. Unfortunately, Joe's food truck blew up early Sunday morning outside of his home in Helmetta. No one was hurt, thankfully, but the truck was totally destroyed and the explosion also caused damage to Joe's house along with others in the neighborhood.

Thanks to the great volunteers of the fire department in Helmetta, who responded quickly, the fire was extinguished before it could spread and do any more damage. Insurance will cover the explosion damage to his home and those in the neighborhood, but not the food truck. Joe has been serving his famous delicacies at charity events and fundraisers in the area, and will be sorely missed.

He hopes to be back in business if he can raise enough money his friends set up for him in a GoFundMe account. Here is the link if you want to do whatever you can to help a family with a small business get back in the game. We're all hoping Joe will get back on his feet with his famous food truck soon.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis' own.