Route 71 bridge: Expect lane closures for the next few months

Maintenance repairs on the Route 71 bridge over the Shark River between Belmar and Avon By The Sea will lead to lane closures over the next few months.

The NJ DOT says starting Thursday, its contractor is scheduled to close the southbound right lane and the northbound shoulder on the Route 71/Main Street movable bridge between Belmar and Avon by the Sea for scheduled bridge maintenance repairs.

At least one lane in each direction will be maintained during construction.

The drawbridge will remain operational for boat traffic.

The DOT says the maintenance work is expected to include concrete deck and curb repairs, moveable bridge parts maintenance, crack sealing and waterproofing of the substructure, cleaning of the drainage scuppers and miscellaneous asphalt repairs.

Construction signs will provide advance notification to motorists of traffic pattern changes associated with the work.

Get weather and traffic every 15 minutes on New Jersey 101.5. Listen Live on the New Jersey 101.5 app .

More From New Jersey 101.5: