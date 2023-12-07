Ex-volunteer charged in sick sex crimes called a danger to the public

✅William Gleason is charged with sexually abusing a teen who lived in his house

SOUTH TOMS RIVER — A judge ruled that a former South River council president will remain jailed pending trial on multiple charges of sexually assaulting a teenage girl who lived in his house over several years.

William Gleason, 68, turned himself into South River police during Thanksgiving weekend and has been held in the Ocean County Jail since. No date was set for his trial.

During a detention hearing Wednesday Assistant Prosecutor Christine Lento read some of the graphic details contained in the complaint, according to video of the hearing posted by News 12. Gleason, dressed in green and white prison garb, stared straight ahead as Lento described how would not let the teen go to a store or to a friend's house unless she was "nice" to him first.

Lento recalled to the court a time when the girl said she had “stomach problems” he put an enteroscopy camera in her anus and vagina to see what was wrong with her, telling her that a doctor would do the same.

Gleason's attorney unsuccessfully argued for him to be released and would be monitored electronically.

William Gleason booking photo, during 2014 interview William Gleason booking photo (Ocean County Jail), during 2014 interview (Townsquare Media)

Purposely around children

Judge Kenneth Palmer in his ruling said Gleason represents a danger to the girl and the public if he were released, according to video of the hearing posted by News 12. Palmer also said that Gleason took a position with the recreation department in order to be around children.

According to the affidavit a person living at the home for a time told police Gleason was able to monitor surveillance cameras from the recreation center from his home computer and on his phone. The person's name was redacted from the document to protect the privacy of the victim.

An attorney the prosecutor's office said was representing Gleason did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for comment Thursday afternoon.

The complaint in the case revealed graphic details about Gleason’s behavior over several years towards a girl starting when she was 12 or 13. He also told the girl that no one would believe her if she told anyone what happened because he is friends with South Toms River Police Chief William Kush

It was a meeting between the girl and Kush facilitated by Emergency Management Coordinator Kevin McCormick that led to charges against Gleason.

William Gleason with Gov. Chris Christie in 2013

