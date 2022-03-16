Ex-Rutgers player sues strip club over robbery (Opinion)

Unless there’s a lot more than TMZ is reporting, I would say former Rutgers player Gus Edwards' lawsuit against a Los Angeles strip club is one of the dumbest I ever heard.

He was born in Liberia and moved to the United States at 5 years old. Played football in high school on Staten Island, then was a running back for University of Miami before transferring to Rutgers in 2017.

Edwards certainly has not been having the time of his life lately. The former Rutgers football star has played for the Baltimore Ravens since 2018 but sat out last season due to an ACL injury. The torn ACL happened in September and a few months later on Dec. 11 he and a friend, Zayzay, went to Crazy Girls.

Of course, if you’re going to a Los Angeles strip club I suppose you have to impress everyone by wearing expensive jewelry.

It’s reported that when they left and were waiting for their car to be returned by the valet service they were confronted by five masked men each holding a gun. According to TMZ the robbers got away with Gus Edwards‘ $50,000 custom necklace and $25,000 watch. As for that Zayzay friend? He was relieved of an Audemars Piguet watch costing $60,000.

So what’s the club have to do with this? Why is Crazy Girls strip club being sued? The claim is that their security guards saw it happen but did not intervene.

So what level of stupid is Gus Edwards to say five masked men all showing a firearm should have been confronted by security? Most security I know is never armed. Even if they had been, these masked thugs apparently already had weapons drawn. Either way, intervening in this robbery probably would have ended in a bloodbath.

And if you’re going to walk around with $75,000 worth of jewelry on your body you better be smart enough to have that bling insured. Just be lucky you didn’t end up with a bullet in your head and move on with your life. Enough with lawsuits

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

