Ex-NYPD cop gets life for machete murder of NJ girlfriend

HACKENSACK — A former cop was sentenced to life in prison on Friday for using a 9.5-inch blade to hack his girlfriend to death in the driveway of her home in 2015.

Arthur Lomando, a 48-year-old former New York City police officer, stabbed Suzanne Bardzell more than 30 times in an ambush attack in Midland Park. The special education teacher was the mother of two.

Authorities said she had obtained a restraining order against Lomando just weeks before her death.

After the attack, Lomando attempted suicide by jumping in front of a subway train in Manhattan, which left him with severe head and leg injuries. Portions of both his legs had to amputated.

Lomando admitted the attack but his defense attorney argued that he had a history of mental illness. He was not working with the NYPD at the time of the slaying.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.