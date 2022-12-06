Man faces charges in Kearny, NJ crash that critically hurt 2 passengers
A 22-year-old former Bergen County resident was arrested Friday stemming from a brutal crash involving a car and a parked tractor-trailer, which left two passengers critically hurt.
Daniel Leal Jr., now of Meriden, Connecticut, has been charged with two counts each of second-degree aggravated assault and third-degree assault by auto while driving under the influence resulting in serious bodily injury.
Leal had been driving under the influence in a 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer with three passengers when it crashed into the large truck parked along the side of Route 7, according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez.
Kearny police responded to the wreck after 4 a.m. on Oct. 19, 2021, in the area of Route 7 and the Harrison Avenue split.
Two passengers, a 19-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man, both of Passaic, were critically hurt.
Leal and a second 20-year-old Passaic man suffered injuries not considered life-threatening.
He also has been charged with fourth-degree assault by auto while driving under the influence (resulting in bodily injury) and second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, as police recovered a gun from the trunk of the car.
Leal was being held at Hudson County jail on Monday, pending a first court appearance.
Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.