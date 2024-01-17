Everyone in NJ is sick, but it would be nice to know with what

For some, Tuesday was a snow day. For me it was a sick day.

I woke up at 3:50 a.m. with 102 fever and soon was vomiting. I thought maybe I could get back to sleep and fight it off. I couldn’t do either.

By 7 a.m. I was staring at this.

The last few weeks it feels like everyone in New Jersey has been sick with one thing or another. Two weeks ago, nj.com ran a story with the headline “Yup, everyone’s sick. COVID, flu and RSV spikes hit N.J.” and the numbers backed it up.

Covid-19 jumped 40% in a week. 20,000 positive flu cases were reported. RSV (which feels like a new thing but isn’t) was filling doctor’s offices and way up from the year before.

So when you go to a medical office these days they swab you for these things and if those tests come back negative you are often presented with the most unsatisfying of words.

“Virus of unknown origin.”

Come on, doc, just say it like Jersey…”Beats me” or “No friggin’ clue.”

In fact, of the most unsatisfying things to hear 'virus of unknown origin' ranks right up there.

“I love you as a friend.”

“But you’ll still have to pay court costs.”

“90 minutes for a table and I’m sorry there’s no room at the bar.”

“Virus of unknown origin.”

Well as soon as I could I went to a doctor and sure enough I heard those words. They have no idea what it is I have. Stomach bug caused by virus of unknown origin. I could have told them that much, but I don’t earn a co-pay.

It’s frustrating because when you have a 104 fever and feel like your brain is baking it’s nice to know the name of your enemy. At least a nodding acquaintance would be appreciated. This not knowing? It’s frustrating enough to make you want to drink.

But I hear there’s no room at the bar.

