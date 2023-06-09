No arrests in stabbing death of a Newark, NJ woman inside her home

DavidPrahl

⚫ A 66 year old woman was fatally stabbed in her Newark home

⚫ No arrests have been made

⚫ Police are asking for the public's help

NEWARK — Police need the public’s help to figure out who stabbed a 66-year-old woman to death inside her Newark home on Wednesday.

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force is investigating the fatal stabbing of Annie D. Gooden, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Frage.

On June 7, just before 2 p.m., police responded to a report of an unresponsive woman inside the home on Sunset Avenue.

Inside they found Gooden suffering from apparent multiple stab wounds.

She was pronounced dead 20 minutes later.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office at 1-877-TIPS-4EC.

