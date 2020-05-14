Epic send-off for Newark cop discharged after COVID-19 battle

With the staggering COVID-19 death toll nearing 10,000 in New Jersey and a 12th law enforcement officer among them, this is a heartwarming story about another man in blue who got better.

Newark Lt. Hector Arocho went to the hospital on May 2 after not feeling well for several days and at the urging and insistence of his fellow officers. Sure enough he had the novel coronavirus and was admitted. According to a report on NJ.com he calls it the best decision he ever made.

He’s one of the lucky ones. The 51 year old pulled through and was released on Wednesday after a nearly two week fight. The way he was discharged is one for the ages.

He received a first responder’s lights-and-sirens send-off which was all captured on video and shared by the Newark Department of Public Safety.

Welcome home, lieutenant.

