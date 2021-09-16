Enter to Win Tickets to See the Beach Boys at Ocean Casino Resort In Atlantic City

Enter to win a pair of tickets to see the Beach Boys — live in concert on Saturday, September 25 at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City.

Tickets are on sale now at TheOceanAC.com.



They're sure to perform their chart toppers including: “Surfin’ USA,” “Surfer Girl,” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” “I Get Around,” “California Girls,” “Help Me Rhonda,” “Barbara Ann,” “Good Vibrations,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “Rock and Roll Music” and “Kokomo.”

This contest runs through 6 am on Monday, September 20, 2021. New Jersey 101.5's standard contest rules apply.