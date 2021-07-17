Enter here to win a Hard Rock Sizzlin’ Summer Getaway

ENTER HERE: This summer, New Jersey 101.5 is making it sizzle!

You can win a free sizzling summer getaway to the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City!

Listen weekdays at 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. for our secret code word. Once you have the codeword, come back to this page at nj1015.com or our free app to enter it below to win your free Hard Rock getaway.

There's three winners every weekday.

The contest begins Monday, July 19. You can enter three times every day until Aug. 13.

Thanks for the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City — where entertainment takes the state.

Enter the Monday, July 19 codewords in the three forms below: