The idea that hating the President or disparaging Christian values is acceptable is outrageous. From the anti-Trump t-shirt found in a high school in Roxbury to the "talking points" that drove a Rider University dean to resign , we've got to get a handle on the hatred and bigotry that is tolerated when it's directed at people who hold traditional family values.

The onslaught is real and unfortunately tolerated from administrators to classroom teachers. Parents are finally speaking up and pushing back. I applaud the courage of the students, teachers, administrators and parents who have had enough of the political groupthink that tolerates everything, including outright attacks on people of Faith.

From Anti-Semitism to painting Christians as haters for their stance on traditional marriage, our educational institutions are overrun by intolerance. Tolerance means accepting those with whom you disagree. There is no more important place for this than on the campus of a university or in a high school where the free exchange of ideas is supposed to reign supreme. Fear of different opinions has no place in education.

Whether you support or oppose President Trump, whether you love Chick-Fil-A or let your political opinions drive your food selection, all legitimate opinions and ideas should be welcome on campus and in classrooms. I applaud the courage of Dean Cynthia Newman for taking a stand for her convictions and the mom in Roxbury for calling out a totally inappropriate action taken by a teacher who should know better.

We can do better. We need to do better. Providing a good example for our kids by demonstrating courage in the face of adversity is one of the best lessons we can offer. So stand up and speak out.

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea . The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

