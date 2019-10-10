Enough is enough: Newark cracks down on false carjacking reports

NEWARK — A woman who reported she was carjacked on Monday, when police said her car was actually stolen after she left it running with the keys inside, was charged with making a false report to police.

Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said incidents like this are a "far too common occurrence" in the city, incidents he indicated he cannot tolerate.

Camilla B. Ward, 28, of Newark reported a carjacking on Martin Luther King Boulevard around 10:20 p.m. Monday, claiming a man demanded her car at gunpoint as she left a store, according to police. An investigation determined this was not the case. The car was found on Rose Street, according to Ambrose.

"People who leave their cars running and unattended are inviting theft and will also be arrested if they falsify a police report, claiming a carjacking," he said.

Ward was charged with making a false report to law enforcement and could face up to 18 months in jail with a possible fine of up to $10,000 if found guilty.

