NEWARK – A 22-year-old Union County man has admitted to offering bribes to U.S. Postal Service employees to steal checkbooks and credit cards from the mail, according to federal prosecutors.

Jabre Beauvoir, of Elizabeth, pleaded guilty to bribery on Wednesday, remotely in Newark federal court.

Beauvoir had offered between $100 and $200 to postal workers in summer 2019, to steal mail containing checkbooks and credit cards, acting U.S. Attorney Rachael Honig announced.

He also had told at least one carrier to try and swipe packages containing Apple iPhones, according to a criminal complaint filed in January 2020.

Once the blank checks and new cards were intercepted, Beauvoir and others then posed as the actual account holders and used them to make purchases, prosecutors said.

Beauvoir faces up to 15 years in prison and a fine of at least $250,000, when sentenced on Oct. 26.

