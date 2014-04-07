Eliza, Cody, Cheeba and Candle Need Forever Homes [NJ Pets of the Week]

NJ101.5 has partnered with local animal rescue organizations EASEL Animal Rescue League and Sammy’s Hope to feature adoptable local pets in need of homes.

Help us find these pets homes by sharing this information with family members and friends who may be interested in adopting a shelter pet.

Adopt Eliza



Eliza Eliza (Photo courtesy of Sammy's Hope) loading...

Eliza is a gorgeous tuxedo, although we think she sees herself in the mirror in a flowing gown. She is an all girly, girl kitty who loves to talk and purr. She is very patient in her kennel, not calling too much attention to herself. If you take a moment to meet Eliza, she is so happy and introduces herself as any proper lady should - gently. She likes to play too, and if she gets the chance she will toss a mouse or chase a fishing toy as fast as anyone. Eliza would love a family who can appreciate her refined self, and then let her cut loose when only you are watching.

If you are interested in meeting Eliza or fostering/adopting her, please email us at cats@sammyshope.org. You can download a PDF copy of the adoption application form here or you can see more adoptable cats from Sammy’s Hope here.

Adopt Cody



Cody Cody (Photo courtesy of EASEL) loading...

Cody is a Boxer mix under 2-years-old. He was rescued from South Carolina. Cody loves kids, treats and walks. He loves interactive playtime with people and enjoys the outdoors. He's house trained and has all of his shots. He's currently being fostered by a family in Delaware.

If you're interested in learning more about Cody or to schedule a visit, email dogs@easelnj.org. Find more of EASEL’s adoptable dogs, puppies here or download a PDF copy of the application form here.

Adopt Cheeba



Cheeba Cheeba (Photo courtesy of Sammy's Hope) loading...

Cheeba is an American Staffordshire terrier mix. She's a wonderful little girl who loves contact with people. She is very quiet and very sweet. Cheeba responds with soft kisses to everyone who interacts with her. Since she doesn't do well with other small animals, she would be most successful in a home where she can be spoiled as the only animal. She will definitely reward you with affection for providing her with a wonderful home. Cheeba is very responsive to our directions and loves to be leash-walked or played with in our outdoor dog runs. We all have a soft spot in our hearts for her and would love to see her in a new home.

If you're interested in meeting Cheeba or fostering/adopting him, please email us at info@sammyshope.org. You can download a PDF copy of the application form here or you can see more adoptable dogs from Sammy’s Hope here.

Adopt Candle



Candle Candle (Photo courtesy of EASEL) loading...

Candle was found outside of an apartment complex. She's about 9-months-old and as sweet as can be! She's super cuddly and will become your best friend if you hold and pet her. Candle also likes to hold conversations through her many meows. She would do well with a family. Candle has tested negative for FIV and feline leukemia. She is spayed, microchipped and up-to-date on all shots.

To schedule a visit to meet Candle, please email kitty@easelnj.org or call 609-883-0540. Find more of EASEL’s adoptable cats and kittens here, or download a PDF copy of the application form here.