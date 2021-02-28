Elementary teacher accused of sexually assaulting more students

A Monmouth County man already accused of raping a 10-year-old girl while he was an elementary school teacher in Long Branch now faces additional accusations involving other students.

Gustavo Barrientos, 53, of Tinton Falls, has now been charged with sexually assaulting multiple other elementary school children, Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni announced on Saturday.

Two weeks earlier, he was charged with first degree aggravated sexual assault and second degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Barrientos would show the female student pornography and sexually assaulted her on "multiple occasions," Gramiccioni said on Feb. 14.

Investigators still were seeking additional information about Barrientos, who also worked as a teacher in the Red Bank Charter School, according to the prosecutor's office.

Authorities did not disclose how many additional student assaults were being investigated as of Sunday.

Barrientos was listed as a math and science teacher at George L. Catrambone Elementary School for fourth grade between 2016 and 2017, according to a school program posted online.

In 2018, the Long Branch Board of Education was dealing with a recommendation that Barrientos be suspended with pay, cited as a confidential matter during a meeting in September of that year.

As of this past summer, Barrientos had resigned, according to a Board of Education meeting in July.

It remained unclear how long Barrientos was suspended in Long Branch before his resignation, based on a public records search.

Anyone with potential information on the case can contact the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victim’s Bureau at 800-533-7443 or Long Branch Police at 732-222-1000.

Anonymous tips also can be submitted to Monmouth County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-671-4400.

Information also can be shared online or via the free P3 Tips mobile app.

If convicted, he could face up to life in prison on a single aggravated sexual assault charge and up to ten years in prison for one count of endangering the welfare of a child.