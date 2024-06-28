E-Bike’s lithium-ion battery causes fire outside Toms River, NJ home

🚲Officials say battery pack exposed to sun

🚲Increase in incidents fuel concerns over lithium-ion batteries

🚲Fire officials want consumers to educate themselves

TOMS RIVER – A battery pack is to blame for a close call at a home on Las Vegas Road in Toms River’s Monterey Beach section.

On Wednesday, Ocean Beach Fire Company No. 3 responded just after 11:30 a.m. to a reported fire involving an electric bike, according to a Facebook post from Toms River Bureau of Fire Prevention. Once the fire was put out, crews were able to confirm the bike battery outside of the home as the culprit.

The Berkeley Township Hazmat Team was also called to package the damaged battery, which eventually had to be done twice because the disposal container caught fire, according to the post.

Toms River Bureau of Fire Prevention said the homeowner had the battery pack outside, and with exposure to the sun. Officials said the battery pack was not recently used, and it’s the battery that came with the bike.

Incidents over the years, like this, have fueled concerns for lithium-ion batteries. One Facebook user commented on the post and said, “But they continue making these things.”

Over the years, New Jersey 101.5 has mentioned similar incidents, such as in Lakewood.

Education on lithium-ion battery dangers

Through posting about the June 27 battery fire incident, the Toms River Bureau of Fire Prevention hopes residents take time to further educate themselves on safety measures.

The post plugs this website, which breaks down warning signs, proper battery disposal and more using the Take C.H.A.R.G.E. acronym. For visual learners, there’s a video to recap the safety measures.

