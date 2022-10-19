Election 2022: At least five NJ counties looking for poll workers

TRENTON – Poll workers don’t appear to be in widespread short supply this year, as has been the case in the recent past, though some counties are still looking for help with the general election approaching.

Secretary of State Tahesha Way said all counties are always recruiting and indicated that some are in better position than others.

“There are various counties who want to continue to add to their bench of poll workers, such as Passaic, Mercer, Atlantic, Cumberland, Union, just to name a few,” Way said.

The state last year again raised the pay for poll workers to address a shortage, with compensation now $300 for Election Day and $21.43 an hour for working the polls during the nine days of in-person early voting. Way said that helps with recruiting.

“Just the idea of contributing to our grand democracy and just satisfying a civic responsibility and at the same time you are receiving some extra dollars,” Way said.

Somebody who works the poll for every possible hour including early in-person voting can make more than $2,100 for the general election, on top of $900 during the primary.

Way also noted that voting is already underway in this year's general election, through people casting ballots either through the mail, at ballot drop boxes or by handing them in at county election offices.

More than 250,000 people have already voted. While it's not known which candidates they supported, the voters include more than 166,000 Democrats, more than 53,000 Republicans and nearly 33,000 unaffiliated voters.

Applications and other information about poll workers are available at https://nj.gov/state/elections/pollworker.shtml.

Michael Symons is the Statehouse bureau chief for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at michael.symons@townsquaremedia.com

