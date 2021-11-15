Edison, NJ man dies in Route 18 single-car crash in Colts Neck

​​COLTS NECK — A Middlesex County man has died after a single-car crash on Route 18 early Sunday, police said.

Just before 3 a.m., Colts Neck Police responded to a crash on the southbound side of the highway, where a 2011 Mazda was off the road, upside down in a drainage ditch.

A female driver, of Seaside Heights, and her front seat male passenger, of Edison, had been traveling when the car veered off the roadway to the right, hit a tree and overturned, landing against another tree, according to police.

The male, whose identity was not disclosed as of early Monday, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

She was in stable condition as of Monday.

The crash remained under investigation. Anyone potential witnesses can contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Kristian DeVito at 1-800-533-7443 or Colts Neck Police Officer Detective Sgt. Morgan Savage at 732-780-7323.

How to get from Monmouth/Ocean to the Holland Tunnel without paying tolls Sometimes even your GPS doesn't know the back way to certain places.

Inventions you probably didn't know are New Jersey born