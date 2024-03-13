Edgar Allan Poe Speakeasy pop-up coming to NJ

It might not be Halloween just yet, but if you are looking to start celebrating a little early, you have to check out this pop-up Speakeasy that’s making its way to New Jersey.

If you’re a fan of the macabre poet Edgar Allan Poe, this is the event for you.

The Edgar Allan Poe Speakeasy experience brings a cocktail experience based on the stories of Poe.

It’s inside a Speakeasy and the whole experience is told by Poe historians who will tell you tales based on the four cocktails that go along with Poe’s famous stories.

The cocktails being featured are:

Pale Blue Eye

Made with blueberry vodka, fresh lemon juice, rose syrup and topped with La Croix.

Based on The Tell-Tale Heart.

Cocktail of Red Death

Made with 100-proof vodka, cherry herring, Benedictine liquor, lime juice, pineapple juice, and bitters.

This cocktail is named after Poe’s short story “The Masque of the Red Death”.

Edgar’s Twisted Brandy Milk Punch

Made with equal parts Kentucky Bourbon with French Brandy and mixed with vanilla cream, milk syrup, and half and half, topped with star anise.

The Nevermore

Made with orange peach blossom vodka, lime juice, and secret spices.

Quote the raven…

The Speakeasy is a pop-up which means it’s headed to New Jersey in just a few weeks.

You can purchase tickets for this experience happening from April 4 to 6 at the White Sands Oceanfront Resort in Point Pleasant Beach.

For more information, click HERE.

