Spice up your life, New Jersey.

Long before there was nj1015.com, some of the biggest radio stations put out monthly fan magazines.

I found this recipe in a radio station "fanzine" from the...1930s.

This easy spice cake makes for a great dessert, or snack.

Here's what you need. (Craig Allen photo).

Let's get started:

1 C sugar

1/2 C butter

1 C cold water

1 C raisins

The walnuts (and almonds) go in the chopper. (Craig Allen photo).

1/2 C walnuts (I added some almonds)

1 t cinnamon

1/2 t allspice

1/2 t cloves

1/2 t salt

Everything goes into a saucepan. (Craig Allen photo).

Put all the above ingredients in a pan, over medium heat.

It's boiling. (Craig Allen photo).

While stirring, bring to a boil...and then let it boil for a minute.

Cooling. (Craig Allen photo).

Set the boiled ingredients aside, and let cool.

While the above ingredients are cooling for a few minutes, sift 2 C flour with 1 t baking soda, and set these dry ingredients aside.

Ready to stir in the first cup of flour. (Craig Allen photo).

Stir/mix by hand...

Batter with 1 C flour in. (Craig Allen photo).

...no electric mixer needed (or wanted).

Thick batter, with 2 C flour mixed in. (Craig Allen photo).

As you see above, the spice cake batter is thick.

In baking pan, ready for some lovin' from the oven. (Craig Allen photo).

"Pour" batter into a greased 8 X 8 pan

Bake 350/40 minutes. Oven temperature and baking time may vary.

Done. (Craig Allen photo).

Check with a toothpick, til it comes out clean.

The original recipe says that frosting is an option...this spice cake is moist and sweet on it's own. I think "vanilla" frosting would be overkill.

I do think that whipped cream or vanilla ice cream would be good.

I enjoyed this spice cake "as is," along with a cup of milk...a cup of tea is good, too.

Whether this moist spice cake is a dessert, or a snack...it won't last, guaranteed.

And, if you have a nut allergy, you know what ingredient to omit.

Enjoy.