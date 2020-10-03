Easy Spice Cake
Spice up your life, New Jersey.
Long before there was nj1015.com, some of the biggest radio stations put out monthly fan magazines.
I found this recipe in a radio station "fanzine" from the...1930s.
This easy spice cake makes for a great dessert, or snack.
Let's get started:
1 C sugar
1/2 C butter
1 C cold water
1 C raisins
1/2 C walnuts (I added some almonds)
1 t cinnamon
1/2 t allspice
1/2 t cloves
1/2 t salt
Put all the above ingredients in a pan, over medium heat.
While stirring, bring to a boil...and then let it boil for a minute.
Set the boiled ingredients aside, and let cool.
While the above ingredients are cooling for a few minutes, sift 2 C flour with 1 t baking soda, and set these dry ingredients aside.
Stir/mix by hand...
...no electric mixer needed (or wanted).
As you see above, the spice cake batter is thick.
"Pour" batter into a greased 8 X 8 pan
Bake 350/40 minutes. Oven temperature and baking time may vary.
Check with a toothpick, til it comes out clean.
The original recipe says that frosting is an option...this spice cake is moist and sweet on it's own. I think "vanilla" frosting would be overkill.
I do think that whipped cream or vanilla ice cream would be good.
I enjoyed this spice cake "as is," along with a cup of milk...a cup of tea is good, too.
Whether this moist spice cake is a dessert, or a snack...it won't last, guaranteed.
And, if you have a nut allergy, you know what ingredient to omit.
Enjoy.