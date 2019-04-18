Easter Bunny riding motorcycle caught on video

Here’s something you don’t see every day. The Easter Bunny riding a motorcycle. Yet there he was, a bunny riding a hog (okay, I can’t actually tell if this is a Harley) on Route 37 in Toms River with two big baskets full of eggs on the back. It was caught on video and shared on Twitter by Stephen Rumbolo of Ortley Beach.

So far no one knows the Easter Bunny’s identity or why he was out so many days ahead of the holiday. Was it a reconnaissance mission? Just doing a dry run? And who knew this is how the Easter Bunny got around? I imagined something more magical with no carbon footprint. Then again my favorite holidays are Christmas and Halloween so what do I know?

