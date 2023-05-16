East Brunswick, NJ hit-run: Pick-up driver ran away after hitting family

🚗 East Brunswick police are looking for occupants of a pickup involved in hit and run

🚗 A Dodge Ram slammed into an Acura head on

🚗 A man, woman and two children in the Acura were injured

EAST BRUNSWICK — Township police are seeking the public’s help in the investigation of a hit and run that occurred on Mother’s Day.

They are looking for the occupants of a Dodge Ram pickup truck who fled on foot after a head-on collision at the intersection of Ryders Lane and Peach Orchard Drive in East Brunswick just before 9 p.m., according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yvonne Ciccone.

Authorities said the pickup crossed the double yellow line and struck an Acura MDX head-on.

When they arrived, police found the Dodge Ram. But the driver and any other occupants fled the scene on foot and have not been located.

A man, a woman, and two children in the Acura that was struck were injured. They were taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital for treatment, but the nature of their injuries has not been disclosed.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the East Brunswick Police Department or the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

