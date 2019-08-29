East Brunswick perv rabbi gets prison for underage sex hire

An East Brunswick rabbi who was a registered sex offender has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for hiring a minor to have sex at a motel.

Aryeh Goodman, 37, pleaded guilty in April to being one of 30 men to have sex in January and February 2018 with a minor from a ring run by Richard "Ace" Ortiz, 24, of The Bronx, and codefendant Gabriella Colon, according to U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito. Goodman was sentenced on Wednesday.

Goodman hired the teen via the internet and arranged to meet her at an East Brunswick motel in 2018, according to documents filed in the case. She was transported by Ortiz from New York to New Jersey to meet with Goodman and the other men.

Ortiz was sentenced to 96 months in prison and must register as a sex offender upon his release.

The rabbi was also sentenced to one year of supervised release.

According to Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew Carey, Goodman was performing in a religious capacity at a Jewish religious center out of his home in East Brunswick and possibly another center on Lexington Avenue.

According to the New Jersey Jewish News, Goodman was arrested in January 2013 on charges that he had molested a boy under the age of 13 at a Pennsylvania camp in 2001. Pocononews.net reported that Goodman was a counselor at the camp.

Goodman was convicted on two counts of indecent assault of a child under the age of 13 in October 2015 and was sentenced to 11 to 23 months in jail. Goodman was required to register as a Tier 3 sex offender.

