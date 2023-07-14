Early summer trend most NJ parents, kids, and teens can’t stand

Well OK, maybe not everyone will agree here, but I'm willing to bet the vast majority of us will be on the same page especially since we live in the northeastern portion of the country.

As of this writing, July 14, a majority of our kids are only around one-third done with their summer break, with still plenty more to go. Seriously, they don't want to be thinking about Labor Day just yet.

Our school district, for example, had its last day on June 21, which also marked the first official day of summer. Other districts in neighboring towns got done even sooner than that thanks in part to the lack of snow days we had this past winter.

We still have the rest of July, the month of August, and the first several days of September before we hear that school bell ring once again. Yes, time goes fast, so why rush it?

But alas, that's exactly what seems to be happening. It's an unfortunate trend too that seems to be creeping earlier and earlier into the summer season.

And that trend is the airing of back-to-school ads. Yup, those commercials have officially returned for some retailers even with plenty of summer days still to go.

In fact, we already heard our first one as early as July 9 in New Jersey. Not even halfway through the month yet.

I don't think I've ever heard a back-to-school ad so early in the Garden State before. More likely than not, this is due to other parts of our country returning to school come August.

But here in New Jersey? C'mon, let's give the parents and their kids a break. They just got started with their summer recess for the year, why must they begin airing those ads again so soon?

Watch, before you know it we'll start hearing and seeing back-to-school ads beginning the final week of June. August should be the time when those ads begin airing in New Jersey, not sooner.

But then again, should any of us really be surprised? Look at how much earlier holidays in general get pushed nowadays.

There was one retail that not too long ago put their Christmas products out in September right around the beginning of the school year. Some of you might remember this particular big-box retailer who received backlash over that decision.

I wonder if that's what would have to happen here. Will retailers keep pushing their back-to-school specials earlier and earlier until we put a stop to it?

I get that retailers want to capitalize on certain times of the year. It just gets ridiculous sometimes with how early they try to jump the seasons.

Speaking of jumping the seasons, I saw another one that's popping up way too soon in New Jersey. Normally you'd see this starting in August, but is apparently beginning to make itself known now.

And that place is nonother than Spirit Halloween.

Now I'm sure it was just one of those vacant stores they occupy for the season and won't most likely open until later in the year. But still, isn't it a little soon to even be seeing their signs up during the month of July?

And when it comes to back-to-school, retailers should really cool it with advertising so early in the summer. Honestly, most parents probably don't want to be thinking about preparing those school supplies now.

At least wait until August, for our sake, and let the kids enjoy the first half of summer without that constant reminder. That time will come when they'll need those notebooks and pencils once again, but not yet.

