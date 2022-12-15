Early morning Neptune City, NJ apartment fire displaces 16 people

NEPTUNE CITY — More than a dozen people have been displaced by an early morning fire at a Monmouth County apartment building.

The fire was first reported around 2:20 a.m. at the Brighton Arms Apartments on West Sylvania Avenue in Neptune City. Video shows flames shooting out of the roof of the two-story brick building.

Six families consisting of 16 people were assisted by Red Cross New Jersey with temporary housing, food and clothing. Lt. Hoover Cano of the Neptune City police told the Asbury Park Press the fire spread to eight apartments which also had fire and water damage.

Firefighters from several surrounding communities responded to the fire and brought it under control by 5 a.m., according to News 12.

Fire at the Brighton Arms Apartments in Neptune City Fire at the Brighton Arms Apartments in Neptune City (All Hands Fire) loading...

Help from the community

State Sen. Vin Gopal, D-Monmouth, encouraged donations of clothing to be brought to the Neptune City Community Center.

"I am saddened to hear about the fire that displaced many residents of Neptune City last night. My team has been in touch with local elected officials and non-profits to see how we can assist. We have been advised that donations of clothing are needed at this time," Gopal said.

The Neptune City Fire Department on Thursday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

Fire at the Brighton Arms Apartments in Neptune City Fire at the Brighton Arms Apartments in Neptune City (All Hands Fire) loading...

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.