Eagles will host NJ HS football game after Friday shooting

Some New Jersey high school athletes who had a football playoff game interrupted by tragic violence will get to take to Lincoln Financial Field, as the Philadelphia Eagles host the suspended game this week.

Pleasantville High School was hosting Camden High School on Friday, Nov. 15, with about 17 minutes left in the game when gunfire broke out, leaving a 10-year-old boy in the bleachers critically hurt.

The shooting also wounded a 15-year-old, according to police, as well as an adult male who later was charged with a weapons possession offense.

A statement released by New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) Executive Director, Larry White said “It’s extremely unfortunate that a senselessly violent act has impacted this game, and there will certainly be a wide range of emotions along both sidelines. However, thanks to the Eagles’ generosity and community spirit, Pleasantville and Camden student-athletes and their families will have an opportunity to write their own ending to this game. They’ll compete on a world-class stage, sending a clear message that violence will not win.”

The suspended playoff game will resume on Wednesday, Nov. 20 at Lincoln Financial Field starting at 4 p.m., White said.

According to the same statement, the game will be closed to the general public, while each high school will be provided free passes, specifically for distribution to players’ parents and family members.

The team that wins Wednesday will face off with Egg Harbor City's Cedar Creek High School on Saturday, Nov. 30 for the Central Group 2 Sectional Championship.

Investigation into the shooting continues, as an accused gunman and four other men face charges stemming from what prosecutors said was motivated by "petty vengeance."

Alvin Wyatt, 31, was charged with three counts of attempted murder, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Michael Mack, 27, Tyrell Dorn, 28, Shahid Dixon, 27 — all of Atlantic City— and Vance Golden, 26, of Pleasantville, were charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and certain persons not to posses a weapon, according to police. Dixon also was charged with eluding.

Ibn Abdullah was the man struck by gunfire, who later was charged with a weapons offense.

A GoFundMe campaign setup to benefit the family of the boy critically hurt had raised close to $20,000 by Monday evening. Erica Tennant, organizing the fundraiser on behalf of Angela Tennant, said in the description that Micah, also known as "Dew" to family and friends, "is in critical condition and will have along road ahead of him."

