Eagles playoff tickets on sale at noon Monday

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) leaves the field (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

PHILADELPHIA — Tickets for the Eagles first-round playoff game with Seattle on Sunday go on sale at noon on Monday.

Hours after the Eagles clinched the NFC East with a 34-17 win at MetLife Stadium over the Giants, the matchup at Lincoln Financial Field was firmed up when the Seattle Seahawks lost to the San Francisco 49ers 26-21 on Sunday night.

Tickets will be available via Ticketmaster.com only, with a four-ticket per0person limit available on a first-come, first-served basis. Prices start at $200 each.

The win gave the 49ers the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs. It gave the Eagles the No. 4seed and Seattle No. 5.

The Seahawks beat the Eagles on Nov. 24 at Lincoln Financial Field 17-9.

