🔶 Two DWI checkpoints will be set up in two Monmouth County towns this weekend

🔶 Traffic will be diverted during these times

🔶 The checkpoints have three goals: education, deterrence and enforcement

Just a heads up if you’re driving through Monmouth County late at night this weekend: two DWI checkpoints will be set up by the county’s DWI Task Force.

Friday’s checkpoint will be on Route 9 North in Howell from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. Saturday, said Monmouth County DWI Task Force Coordinator and Allenhurst Police Chief, Michael Schneider.

Traffic will be diverted into the Regal Plaza during that time.

Saturday’s checkpoint will be on Route 71 (Main Street) in Avon from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday.

During both checkpoints, officers from the local towns will be alongside Task Force personnel to check all drives for impairment.

Labor Day weekend may be the unofficial end to summer but the work of the Monmouth County DWI Task Force continues, Schneider said.

The Task Force has three goals with these checkpoints: education, deterrence, and enforcement, he added.

Enforcement: Drivers who are under the influence of drugs and alcohol will be removed from the road.

Education: Drivers will be educated about the dangers of drunk and drugged driving.

Deterrence: The checkpoints will hopefully act as a deterrent for those who may think twice about getting behind the wheel of a car after drinking or using drugs.

Report a correction | Contact our newsroom