DWI checkpoints in Monmouth County – Here’s where
In an effort to combat drunk driving, the Monmouth County DWI Task Force will have checkpoints set up again this weekend in Shrewsbury and Howell.
The Shrewsbury checkpoint will begin at 10 p.m. Friday on Route 35. It will run until 2 a.m. Saturday morning.
Allenhurst Police Chief Michael Schneider, who is also task force coordinator, says all vehicles going southbound on Route 35 will be diverted into the Avenue of the Commons shopping center for DWI screening.
The task force will also be stopping all vehicles heading northbound on Route 9 in Howell starting Saturday night.
Beginning at 11 p.m. Saturday, vehicles will be diverted into the Regal Plaza. The checkpoint will last until 2 a.m. Sunday morning.
Members of the task force will be working with local police in coordinating the checkpoints.
While New Jersey has among the lowest averages of DWI arrests in the nation per number of drivers, fatal crashes have been increasing.
Zutobi, an online education resource for drivers, reported in May that for every 100,000 New Jersey drivers, there were 230 DUI arrests in 2020.
Still, 151 individuals lost their lives in New Jersey because of drunk driving in 2020, according to the report. That figure represents a 17.1% jump from 2019. The national tally jumped 15% year over year.
According to the report, 25% of all New Jersey road fatalities in 2020 were the product of drunk driving.
Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com
