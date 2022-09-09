DWI checkpoints in Monmouth County – Here’s where

In an effort to combat drunk driving, the Monmouth County DWI Task Force will have checkpoints set up again this weekend in Shrewsbury and Howell.

The Shrewsbury checkpoint will begin at 10 p.m. Friday on Route 35. It will run until 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

Allenhurst Police Chief Michael Schneider, who is also task force coordinator, says all vehicles going southbound on Route 35 will be diverted into the Avenue of the Commons shopping center for DWI screening.

The task force will also be stopping all vehicles heading northbound on Route 9 in Howell starting Saturday night.

Beginning at 11 p.m. Saturday, vehicles will be diverted into the Regal Plaza. The checkpoint will last until 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

Members of the task force will be working with local police in coordinating the checkpoints.

While New Jersey has among the lowest averages of DWI arrests in the nation per number of drivers, fatal crashes have been increasing.

Zutobi, an online education resource for drivers, reported in May that for every 100,000 New Jersey drivers, there were 230 DUI arrests in 2020.

Still, 151 individuals lost their lives in New Jersey because of drunk driving in 2020, according to the report. That figure represents a 17.1% jump from 2019. The national tally jumped 15% year over year.

According to the report, 25% of all New Jersey road fatalities in 2020 were the product of drunk driving.

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

See 20 Ways America Has Changed Since 9/11 For those of us who lived through 9/11, the day’s events will forever be emblazoned on our consciousnesses, a terrible tragedy we can’t, and won’t, forget. Now, two decades on, Stacker reflects back on the events of 9/11 and many of the ways the world has changed since then. Using information from news reports, government sources, and research centers, this is a list of 20 aspects of American life that were forever altered by the events of that day. From language to air travel to our handling of immigration and foreign policy, read on to see just how much life in the United States was affected by 9/11.

Never Forget: Notable 9/11 memorials in NJ There are a number of memorials in New Jersey dedicated to remembering the lives of residents lost in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. The sites range from gardens to parks and plaques to statues.

